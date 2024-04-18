Multiple roads closed in Springdale for Hogeye Marathon

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple roads will be closed for the Hogeye Marathon in Springdale on Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

These roads are expected to be closed from 6 a.m. until the race has finished:

E Emma Avenue from Shiloh Street to N Commerical Street

Outside southbound lane of E Huntsville Avenue/Butterfield Coach Road from E Emma Avenue to Friendship Road

Outside westbound lane of Don Tyson Parkway from Hylton Road to Powell Street

Johnson Road from the Don Tyson Parkway to Magnolia Drive

Outside northbound lane of Gene George Boulevard from Don Tyson Parkway to Arvest Ballpark

Outside westbound lane on Don Tyson Parkway from Johnson Road to Gene George Boulevard

Watkins Avenue from S 48th Street to Gene George Boulevard

Chapman Avenue from Carley Road to Johnson Road

Portions of Counts Avenue, N Pump Station Road and N West End Street

The city says to expect delays until the marathon is finished.

