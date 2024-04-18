Advertisement

Multiple roads closed in Springdale for Hogeye Marathon

Kyler Swaim
·1 min read

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple roads will be closed for the Hogeye Marathon in Springdale on Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

These roads are expected to be closed from 6 a.m. until the race has finished:

  • E Emma Avenue from Shiloh Street to N Commerical Street

  • Outside southbound lane of E Huntsville Avenue/Butterfield Coach Road from E Emma Avenue to Friendship Road

  • Outside westbound lane of Don Tyson Parkway from Hylton Road to Powell Street

  • Johnson Road from the Don Tyson Parkway to Magnolia Drive

  • Outside northbound lane of Gene George Boulevard from Don Tyson Parkway to Arvest Ballpark

  • Outside westbound lane on Don Tyson Parkway from Johnson Road to Gene George Boulevard

  • Watkins Avenue from S 48th Street to Gene George Boulevard

  • Chapman Avenue from Carley Road to Johnson Road

  • Portions of Counts Avenue, N Pump Station Road and N West End Street

The city says to expect delays until the marathon is finished.

