Multiple roads closed in Springdale for Hogeye Marathon
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple roads will be closed for the Hogeye Marathon in Springdale on Saturday, according to a Facebook post.
These roads are expected to be closed from 6 a.m. until the race has finished:
E Emma Avenue from Shiloh Street to N Commerical Street
Outside southbound lane of E Huntsville Avenue/Butterfield Coach Road from E Emma Avenue to Friendship Road
Outside westbound lane of Don Tyson Parkway from Hylton Road to Powell Street
Johnson Road from the Don Tyson Parkway to Magnolia Drive
Outside northbound lane of Gene George Boulevard from Don Tyson Parkway to Arvest Ballpark
Outside westbound lane on Don Tyson Parkway from Johnson Road to Gene George Boulevard
Watkins Avenue from S 48th Street to Gene George Boulevard
Chapman Avenue from Carley Road to Johnson Road
Portions of Counts Avenue, N Pump Station Road and N West End Street
The city says to expect delays until the marathon is finished.
