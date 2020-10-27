Multiple reports say Jets are not shopping Quinnen Williams

To deal or not to deal? That is the question surrounding Quinnen Williams as the Jets approach the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline.

Rumors have been swirling around the 2019 third overall pick in recent days, with reports stating that the Jets have 1) not received any serious offers for Williams and 2) want more than a second-round pick for him in a trade.

On Tuesday, the Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported that the Jets are trying to trade Williams. However, that report was disputed by The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the New York Post’s Brian Costello, SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano and the Daily News’ Charles McDonald. All said the Jets are not shopping the defensive lineman.

Some of the reports noted that while there is interest in Williams around the league, the Jets are not actively trying to get rid of him. Joe Douglas demonstrated last year that he will listen to offers on any player when a team calls. Prior to the 2019 deadline, that included Williams, Jamal Adams and Le’Veon Bell.

Williams acknowledged the latest reports with a sense of humor.





At this point, it will likely take an overwhelming offer to get the Jets to part with Williams. While Douglas wasn’t the one who drafted Williams, the 22-year-old has been playing well this season and looking more like a future building block than he did during an inconsistent, injury-plagued rookie season.

Unless Douglas can get a substantial package of picks in return, trading Williams doesn’t make much sense before the deadline.

Williams has played in all seven of the Jets’ games this season. He has already matched his total number of tackles from last year (28) and surpassed his sack total with three. He has five QB hits on the season, in addition to one forced fumble.