Breaking News:

NFL is appealing 6-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Multiple Ravens players return to practice on Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Queen
    Patrick Queen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Baltimore Ravens continue to practice after 2022 training camp kicked off last week. The team’s first preseason game is less than two weeks away, which will be another opportunity for players to show the coaching staff why they deserve playing time or spots on the final 53-man roster.

Over the first few days of training camp, Baltimore has been relatively healthy. Some players have missed a few days of practice, but there haven’t been any serious injuries so far. Multiple players missed Tuesday’s practice for different reasons, but on Wednesday a handful of them returned in offensive linemen Patrick Mekari, Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler, inside linebacker Patrick Queen and tight end Nick Boyle.

It appears that each of the players who returned was either dealing with some sort of minor tweak or was getting a veteran day off. Regardless of the reason, it’s a good sign that each of them was back on the field on Wednesday getting reps with the team.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

Recommended Stories