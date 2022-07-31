Multiple Ravens players return to practice on Saturday

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens had their fourth practice of 2022 training camp on Saturday, but it was a bit of a different feel than normal. The team hosted the session at M&T Bank Stadium, with tens-of-thousands of fans in attendance to see Baltimore take the field for the first time inside the venue since January.

The practice was an eventful one, with many plays being made by a multitude of different players. There was also some good news for the team, as the Ravens got back multiple players who missed Friday’s session, including tight end Nick Boyle and safety Marcus Williams. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was also spotted back on the field, which was a good sign.

Williams got his first taste of playing in front of fans at M&T Bank Stadium, while Boyle and Campbell got to take in the experience once again as members of the team. Every rep is important when it comes to training camp, and each of the three players will look to make the most of their opportunities on the field in 2022.

