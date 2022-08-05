Multiple Ravens players miss practice on Friday

The Baltimore Ravens are less than a week away before their first preseason game, where they’ll host the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. The team has been hard at work practicing during 2022 training camp, but on Friday they had multiple players miss practice. There were a few big names headlining the list, including multiple wide receivers.

Kyle Barber of Baltimore Beatdown put out an injury report for Friday’s session, and wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay weren’t on the field. Bateman missed his first practice of training camp, while Duvernay remained absent for the fifth-straight day.

Training camp attendance:

Returned:

FB B. Mason

TE N. Boyle

OLB J. Houston

Absent

WR R. Bateman

WR D. Duvernay

OL T. Linderbaum

TE C. Kolar

OLB V. Biegel

DB B. Stephens

6 PUP guys — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 5, 2022

Ravens are practicing Friday without their top two wide receivers: Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) and Devin Duvernay (thigh bruise). It’s the fifth straight missed practice for Duvernay. John Harbaugh will be asked about Bateman’s absence (his first or camp) after practice. pic.twitter.com/6rumIzI4dN — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 5, 2022

Center Tyler Linderbaum was among those not practicing as well. Head coach John Harbaugh told the media on Thursday that Linderbaum underwent an x-ray and that indications point to it not being a serious injury.

Defensive back Brandon Stephens missed his fourth-consecutive practice, while tight end Charlie Kolar continues to miss time after undergoing sports hernia surgery. Outside linebacker Vince Biegel tore his achilles in practice on Thursday, which marked his third season-ending injury in three years.

