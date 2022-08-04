Multiple Ravens players leave practice early on Thursday with injuries

The Baltimore Ravens went through an extremely difficult season in terms of injuries in 2021. They lost many different key contributors for different amounts of time, including having some of their players seasons end before they began.

Baltimore has been relatively healthy throughout training camp so far, but on Thursday multiple Ravens players had to leave practice early in fullback Ben Mason, center Tyler Linderbaum and outside linebacker Vince Biegel. Mason and Linderbaum were able to get off of the field under their own power, while Biegel had to be carted off after not being able to put any weight on his leg.

It was a painful practice all around for Ravens. Vet LB Vince Biegel, who has been getting ton of reps, was carted off field. He couldn’t put any weight on right leg. FB Ben Mason also walked off with a trainer who was holding Mason’s helmet. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 4, 2022

Ravens first-round center Tyler Linderbaum left practice about an hour in. Linderbaum went to ground in a running drill and grabbed at his lower left leg. He walked slowly inside. Harbaugh will be available shortly. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 4, 2022

The Ravens have been experimenting with different things in order to reduce injuries both in training camp and over the course of a long and grueling NFL season after what the organization went through in 2021. Health will be a key for the team in 2022, and hopefully they can keep their roster relatively injury-free this season.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire