Multiple playoff drivers involved in late Stage 2 crash at Talladega

An 11-car wreck involving multiple playoff drivers occurred with four laps left in the Stage 2 of Monday’s rain-delayed Cup race at Talladega.

The wreck began in Turn 3 when Joey Logano, running in second and receiving a push from Clint Bowyer, made contact with the rear bumper of leader Alex Bowman and turned him around.

The resulting crash involved Bowman, Chase Elliott, Dover winner Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Preece, Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell and Jimmie Johnson.

“My guess is a threw a block that I shouldn’t have blocked,” Bowman told NBCSN. “I got pushed way out there and knew (Logano) was coming and tried to move down just a little bit. As soon as he touched me it just turned us sideways. They just had a bigger run than I realized. … I apologize to all the cars that got torn up, that’s on me.”

Bowman, Johnson and Larson were eliminated.

Bowyer won Stage 2.





Everyone needs to get off Alex about that. It was my fault not his, I told him to get to the bottom with a run coming. 100% on me. — Kevin Hamlin (@KevinHamlin) October 14, 2019



