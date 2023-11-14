Multiple players questionable for Arkansas against Florida International

Two starters, both freshmen, with one on offense and one on defense, are questionable for Arkansas in the Razorbacks’ Week 12 game against Florida International on Saturday.

Offfensive tackle Patrick Kutas (ankle) and cornerback Jaylon Braxton (shoulder) could be unavailable, coach Sam Pittman said. Reserve cornerback Jaheim Singletary is also questionable after he did not play against Auburn, while running back Rocket Sanders (knee) and linebacker Antonio Grier, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, are probablye against the Panthers.

Kutas and Braxton are likely to return in 2024 as a sophomore and freshman, while Sanders, a junior, was a preseason All-American running back. Because it’s an ankle and in rough shape, Kutas is probably the most questionable.

“He was in a boot last week. He has progressed,” Pittman said. “We’re going to be smart with him because a beat-up him is not better than what we have.”

Andrew Chamblee played tackle in Kutas place against the Tigers. Pittman said, specifically, Arkansas struggled control Auburn on the edge, so a healthy Kutas would be paramount, at least against Missouri in the season finale.

Sanders has run for 194 yards on 60 carries in five games this year as he has dealt with the knee injury since Week 1.

Kickoff Saturday against Florida International is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

