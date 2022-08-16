Multiple players ejected after fight breaks out at Patriots-Panthers joint practice

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are meeting on Tuesday for a joint practice, and it didn’t take long for things to turn into a full-on Royal Rumble.

Multiple players were kicked out of practice after a fight broke out on the field. A sideline play with Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson being tackled out of bounds led to some back-and-forth chatter before all hell broke loose.

Punches were reportedly thrown during the skirmish. Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne and Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson were involved in the incident as well.

Bourne, Wilkerson and Robinson were all kicked out of practice.

HUGE fight taking place, started with shoving and ended with a lot of punches being thrown. Both fields were cleared. Chaos in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/BU2YrzEVAE — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 16, 2022

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Another fight occurred after the initial one that led to more players being ejected.

Another fight broke out a few minutes later between Patriots center James Ferentz and Panthers DT Phil Hoskins. They’ve both been ejected, as well. https://t.co/MDbpTRK7Hs — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 16, 2022

Coach Bill Belichick was not happy with the extracurricular activities on the field. He even went as far as pulling the team together for a “long huddle” in an effort to diffuse the situation.

