For two teams that barely play one another, the Patriots and Panthers sure seem to have beef.

It’s the second day of joint practices between the two teams and it didn’t take long for things to escalate into another day of fighting.

According to multiple reporters, on the first play of 11-on-11 drills, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey got tackled and apparently took exception to the hit. He fired the ball at a Patriots player and fighting ensued.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise were both ejected after the brawl.

On the other field, reports vary as to whether Patriots returner Kristian Wilkerson went down from a non-contact injury or was laid out on a kickoff return by defensive back Kenny Robinson. Either way, Robinson stood over Wilkerson, which Patriots players took exception to and another fight began.

Wilkerson was carted off the field. For the second straight day, Robinson was ejected from practice.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule both met with their teams to try and get the session back on track.

With so much fighting, longtime Patriots reporter Mike Reiss noted he’s never seen it get to this point in any joint practice in Belichick’s tenure with New England.

Multiple players ejected for fighting, Kristian Wilkerson carted off from Patriots-Panthers practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk