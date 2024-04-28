Multiple Pitt football stars heading to the NFL

Three Pitt Panthers were drafted into the NFL.

The first to go was offensive lineman Matt Goncalves.

Goncalves was picked 79th overall in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Two rounds later, Bub Means was drafted as the 170th pick.

The wide receiver is now an official member of the New Orleans Saints.

CB MJ Devonshire went last.

Devonshire will join the Las Vegas Raiders and was drafted 229th.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, after the NFL Draft had ended, AJ Woods signed with the Washington Commanders.

Click here to read more about this year’s NFL Draft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Box truck crashes into northern Armstrong grocery store Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer Teen murdered by 2 girls she thought were her friends. Now, one of them is up for parole VIDEO: Formerly condemned motel in Banksville will no longer house state parolees DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts