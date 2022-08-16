Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting

Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field.

In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.

Not long after that, another brawl started, and Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz was booted along with Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Panthers coach Matt Rhule have spoken of their mutual respect, but the players on the practice field may not feel the same way. And as joint practices give players a rare chance to hit someone who’s not on their team in training camp, fights are commonplace. Like many coaches, Belichick and Rhule aren’t going to tolerate fights at joint practices, and so the players involved are hitting the showers.

