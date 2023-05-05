Multiple outlets predict Payton Thorne will commit to Auburn

Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has been in the market to find a perfect quarterback to bring in and immediately compete in the new-look Tiger offense.

It appeared that the market was low on what he was looking for. However, he received two more leads during the final weekend of the spring transfer portal window.

Following spring practice exercises at their respective programs, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson and Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne both entered the portal, and Freeze immediately began working to bring them into town for a visit.

Thompson was the first to do so, stopping by campus last weekend. Because of that, many fans and publications alike began predicting that Thompson would be Auburn’s next signal caller. But, as recent news suggests, Freeze could be going in another direction.

Thursday afternoon, two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports dropped, one by Auburn Undercover writer Christian Clemente and another by national writer Chris Hummer, that Thorne will be the quarterback that signs with Auburn.

Thorne had a successful career at Michigan State, tossing over 6,000 yards and 49 touchdowns in three seasons in East Lansing. Could Thorne be the quarterback that Freeze has been searching for? Only time will tell.

In honor of the exciting news regarding the transfer portal, here’s a look back at Thorne’s production as the Spartans quarterback.

Twitter announcement

Vitals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Previous school: Michigan State

Height: 6-2

Weight: 187

Class: RS Senior

Thorne as a high school recruit

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Naperville, Illinois

High School: Metea Valley

High School class: 2019

High School ranking: Three-star (247Sports)

Illinois rank: No. 16

Position rank (dual QB): No. 18

Michigan State totals

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Passing yards: 6,494

Passing TDs: 49

INT: 27

Rushing yards: 270

Rushing TDs: 6

Highlights

