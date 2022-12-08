Multiple Ohio State stars make Mel Kiper of ESPN’s top NFL prospects

There is some good and bad when it comes to the uptick in NFL Draft projections. The good is that the Buckeyes are always very well represented at the next level, the bad sees Ohio State stars moving on and the end of the college football season.

Even though it is inevitable, it’s a bit bittersweet. With that said, Mel Kiper of ESPN (insider) has released his top 25 big board prospects along with his top 10 positional prospects for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. It should come as no surprise that a large amount of Buckeye players made the list. Find out below who made the top 25 overall and who are considered the best at their positions.

#5 overall WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (#1 wide receiver)

After many hours of intense research and struggle, I've come to a conclusion. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is pretty darn good at football pic.twitter.com/n24zF2tag9 — Russell Clay (@RussellJClay) April 4, 2022

#7 overall QB C.J. Stroud (#3 quarterback)

The accuracy and ball placement by CJ Stroud on this throw 🔥pic.twitter.com/zJywSEci9E — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) December 7, 2022

#14 overall OT Paris Johnson Jr. (#2 offensive tackle)

Paris Johnson Jr hasn’t allowed a sack since the 2020 season 611 consecutive pass-block snaps without allowing a sack🤯 pic.twitter.com/BQq3LaX18m — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 5, 2022

#10 offensive tackle Dawand Jones

Lol folds this dude into origami in 2.3 seconds 😂😂 The Dawand Jones experience pic.twitter.com/Tfn9lmNWD9 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 7, 2022

#10 Guard Matthew Jones

Highest run blocking grades in a season for an Ohio State IOL since 2014 🔴 Matthew Jones (’21): 89.4

🔴 Pat Elflein (’15): 88.5

🔴 Pat Elflein (’16): 88.2 pic.twitter.com/uHXMYHIkfi — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 4, 2022

#5 Center Luke Wypler

#7 defensive end Zach Harrison

FUMBLE and the Buckeyes have it! 💪 The @OhioStateFB defense is off to a hot start 😤 pic.twitter.com/aNNjBDfyLv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

#9 Inside linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

LB Tommy Eichenberg Relentless Soldier in the middle of your defense, Tommy "Two Thumbs" is surely the guy on whom you can rely on any situation.

Not an uber athlete, though he can do a little bit of everything, need him to rush the QB, he can do, need him to drop in coverage, pic.twitter.com/OVxxBY7KMi — Rayane M (@RayaneScout) December 4, 2022

Just missed tight end Cade Stover

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire