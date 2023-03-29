Multiple Ohio State players selected in latest ESPN 7 round mock NFL Draft

For all the Ohio State draft-eligible players, their hard work to make it to the highest level of football is almost over.

With the NFL combine and Ohio State pro day in the rearview mirrors, some players might have individual workouts or meetings with teams ahead of the NFL Draft.

With the selections beginning in just under a month, the draft picture is becoming much clearer. Free agents have signed, teams have made major trades, and now are digging into their scouting departments to find which players will work the best inside their system.

ESPN knows this and released Jordan Reid’s latest mock draft, a full seven-rounder that featured multiple Ohio State players. Find out where they were projected to land along with Reid’s reasoning behind the pick.

Round 1, pick 1 - Carolina Panthers selected QB C.J. Stroud

CJ Stroud launching DIMES to Jaxon Smith-Njigba at his Pro Day 😳 Panthers’ Frank Reich and Josh McCown were quick to meet up with Stroud directly after his throwing session. The Buckeyes QB put on a SHOW today. (Via CodyWins25/TW) pic.twitter.com/AjLrEgml74 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 22, 2023

Reid’s breakdown

“They (Carolina) desperately need a franchise quarterback. Stroud could be that player.”

Round 1, pick 12 - Houston Texans select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Reid’s breakdown

“Smith-Njigba fits exactly what Houston needs. He has the upside to be a high-end complementary option as a rookie.”

Round 1, pick 13 - New York Jets select OT Paris Johnson Jr.

After this rep from OL Paris Johnson Jr. (6’6” 313) at the @OhioStateFB Pro Day, C.J. Stroud looked over and said to a group of us standing next to him,“my guy moves like a tight-end” 👀 pic.twitter.com/KvQBiYanQR — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 28, 2023

Reid’s breakdown

“Johnson has experience at guard and tackle, but his best position is left tackle where he got better in each game in 2022.”

Round 1, pick 28 - Cincinnati Bengals select OT Dawand Jones

Don’t hand fight with Dawand Jones. I’m begging you. pic.twitter.com/pmHsRZOzDZ — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) January 31, 2023

Reid’s breakdown

“The Bengals like blockers with bigger bodies who can wall off the inside of the pocket and create elongated edges for pass-rushers. This fit makes a lot of sense for them.”

Round 3, pick 65 - Houston Texans select IOL Luke Wypler

Luke Wypler showed resolve & impressive sustainability vs. Jalen Carter (88) on this rep Carter's strength/lateral agility on these "hump" type moves left many IOL in a panic, but Wypler held his own and guided Carter toward help Great rep from the Ohio State center pic.twitter.com/VPC1xj6M6I — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) March 25, 2023

Reid’s breakdown

“Wypler, who started 26 games at center for the Buckeyes the past two seasons, could be his (quarterback Bryce Young) new best friend.”

Round 3, pick 67 - Denver Broncos select DE Zach Harrison

Someone’s gonna draft Zach Harrison in Round 3 and be very happy they did. He’s 6-foot-6, 274 pounds, has the longest arms of any EDGE in the 2023 draft, and he’s insanely athletic with a high motor. I’d be ecstatic with him on the #Bears. pic.twitter.com/XUmjmsm8Ie — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 24, 2023

Reid’s breakdown

“He (Harrison) still needs polish as a pass-rusher, but his traits are worth betting on in hopes of unlocking the next stages of his development.”

Round 7, pick 210 - New York Giants select S Ronnie Hickman

Breakdown

Reid didn’t go into detail about this selection but it’s nice to see Hickman potentially getting drafted after declaring with eligibility remaining.

