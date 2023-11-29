Multiple Ohio State football players earn Big Ten defensive honors
Now that the Big Ten regular season has concluded, we found out today which Ohio State football players earned All-Conference defensive and special teams honors.
One stood out more than the others, but in total 13 different Buckeyes were honored by the conference. Three players made the first team, second team, and third team All-Big Ten, while four players made the honorable mention list.
It was clearly a good season for the Ohio State defense, even if it didn’t end as we all would have liked it to. Find out below which Buckeye defenders/special teams players made the list and who was honored as the best at his position in the conference.
All-Big Ten first-team
1st-Team Defense 🔒#B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/Rj2j9Q7ep8
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 28, 2023
Who made it
Defensive end, J.T. Tuimoloau
Linebacker, Tommy Eichenberg
Defensive back, Denzel Burke
All-Big Ten second-team
Who made it
Defensive end, Jack Sawyer
Defensive tackle, Tyleik Williams
Kicker, Jayden Fielding
All-Big Ten third-team
Who made it
Defensive tackle, Michael Hall Jr.
Linebacker, Steele Chambers
Safety, Josh Proctor
All-Big Ten honorable mention
Who made it
Defensive tackle, Ty Hamilton
Cornerback, Davison Igbinosun
Safety, Lathan Ranson
Safety Sonny Styles
Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year - Tommy Eichenberg
𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to the 2023 Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year recipient – @OhioStateFB's Tommy Eichenberg pic.twitter.com/0EHMZY5F4b
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 28, 2023
Who he beat out
Eichenberg was selected over Iowa’s Jay Higgins, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, and Indiana’s Aaron Casey.
