Multiple Ohio State football players earn Big Ten defensive honors

Now that the Big Ten regular season has concluded, we found out today which Ohio State football players earned All-Conference defensive and special teams honors.

One stood out more than the others, but in total 13 different Buckeyes were honored by the conference. Three players made the first team, second team, and third team All-Big Ten, while four players made the honorable mention list.

It was clearly a good season for the Ohio State defense, even if it didn’t end as we all would have liked it to. Find out below which Buckeye defenders/special teams players made the list and who was honored as the best at his position in the conference.

All-Big Ten first-team

Who made it

Defensive end, J.T. Tuimoloau

Linebacker, Tommy Eichenberg

Defensive back, Denzel Burke

All-Big Ten second-team

Who made it

Defensive end, Jack Sawyer

Defensive tackle, Tyleik Williams

Kicker, Jayden Fielding

All-Big Ten third-team

Who made it

Defensive tackle, Michael Hall Jr.

Linebacker, Steele Chambers

Safety, Josh Proctor

All-Big Ten honorable mention

Who made it

Defensive tackle, Ty Hamilton

Cornerback, Davison Igbinosun

Safety, Lathan Ranson

Safety Sonny Styles

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year - Tommy Eichenberg

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to the 2023 Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year recipient – @OhioStateFB's Tommy Eichenberg pic.twitter.com/0EHMZY5F4b — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 28, 2023

Who he beat out

Eichenberg was selected over Iowa’s Jay Higgins, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, and Indiana’s Aaron Casey.

