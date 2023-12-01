Multiple Ohio State football commits set to square off in Friday’s Ohio High School state title game

Familiar foes in Ohio high school football will square off on Friday night as for the third straight year St. Edward and Springfield go head-to-head in the Division I state championship game.

As expected with two teams playing for a state championship, both squads are loaded with talent as many players for both teams are set to play at the collegiate level and three players in the game are committed to Ohio State.

St. Edward, who will be seeking it third straight Division I state championship features two future Buckeyes on their offensive line as Deontae and Devontae Armstrong are twin brothers each committed to Ohio State.

Springfield who reached the state championship despite entering the playoffs 5-5 this year, features future Buckeye Aaron Scott. The star cornerback is the top ranked player in Ohio and third ranked cornerback in the 2024 class.

