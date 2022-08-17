Multiple Notre Dame stars make ESPN’s Top-100 players list

Player rankings are always important, especially when contending for a championship. The more high-quality players on a roster, the more chances for big plays and ultimately wins. ESPN ranked their best 100 players ahead of the season and multiple Notre Dame stars made their list. Find out below where they landed on ESPN’s list.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

#16 TE Michael Mayer

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dives to score a touchdown past Kolby Harvell-Peel #31 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

#22 C Jarrett Patterson

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#31 DE Isaiah Foskey

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

#37 S Brandon Joseph

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire