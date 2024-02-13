Multiple NFL teams expected to try and trade up in draft for QB

The Arizona Cardinals have the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They also have the 27th pick because of a draft-day trade with the Houston Texans last year.

They could be in a position for both picks to be active in the trade market again.

According to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, as many as four or five NFL teams will be looking to trade up in the draft to acquire a quarterback. There is much more belief in the class of quarterbacks in this draft than what is expected in 2025.

The Cardinals, who have their quarterback in Kyler Murray, could benefit.

Whether it is with the fourth pick, the 27th pick or even the 35th pick, Arizona could add current and future draft capital by taking advantage of the desire to add a quarterback in this draft.

Their most valuable pick is the fourth overall selection. While many feel like Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is as close to a lock for the pick as any, he could go before that, depending on what the Bears, Commanders or Patriots do.

Right now, three quarterbacks could go very early. If the Cardinals value the chance of drafting a different player and adding additional picks more than just Harrison, they could be active players in draft-day trades again.

But their pick at the end of the first round or their second-round pick also is valuable because teams looking to get back into the first round for the next tier of quarterbacks.

Either way, it could mean another exciting draft of trades.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire