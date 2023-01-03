Multiple NFL teams cancel press conferences, practices, out of respect for Damar Hamlin

When something happens on the field as happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night, it isn’t just the players and coaches on the field who are affected. Around the NFL, there are players and coaches who have known Hamlin from his high school days, to his time at Pitt, through his two seasons in the NFL. So, it’s a good and appropriate time for everyone to take a pause if they feel it necessary.

Multiple NFL teams have taken the step of cancelling their usual Tuesday press conferences with the media out of respect for the situation, and Hamlin’s condition. In some cases, teams have cancelled Tuesday practices as well.

The #Eagles are postponing coordinator press conferences today until Thursday out of respect to the situation in last night’s Bills-Bengals game, and the uncertainty of Damar Hamlin's status. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 3, 2023

From the #Chiefs: “Out of respect for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills organization we are cancelling today’s media availability” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 3, 2023

#Texans rookie Kurt Hinish, HS teammate of injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin: ‘Praying for you brother’ Texans have canceled practice, interviews normally held on Tuesday and are scheduled to resume practice Wednesday morning @KPRC2https://t.co/ki0gdFIbdU https://t.co/99xfpDbcea — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 3, 2023

Patriots media availability with assistant coaches Cam Achord, Ross Douglas and Jerod Mayo today has been canceled. Any talk of a game at this point is secondary. All thoughts with Damar Hamlin. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 3, 2023

One coach who did speak Tuesday morning was Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. As usual, Tomlin held court remarkably.

Coach Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin: It's a really personal thing for me. I've known that guy since he was about 12. I have a lot of respect and love for him as a human being. I have a lot of love for that young man. We lift him and that organization up in prayer. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) January 3, 2023

This was one of the moments Coach Tomlin was referring to earlier this season in Buffalo. Coach said it's an honor to get to know young people like Damar who made their dreams a reality, and he previously expressed that sentiment to him. pic.twitter.com/V8VJ4d8Rrl — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) January 3, 2023

It is of course unknown at this time how the NFL will handle the rest of Monday night’s game, or the Week 18 slate of games, which are scheduled to start Saturday afternoon. Not that this is the point at this time.

On Tuesday morning, Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Hamlin and spokesperson for the Hamlin family, told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts that “I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition. I will say that he’s fighting, he’s a fighter… The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.”

