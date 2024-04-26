Multiple NFL teams attempted to trade for Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was the subject of off-season trade inquiries. FIle Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

April 26 (UPI) -- Several NFL teams asked the Los Angeles Chargers about the availability of quarterback Justin Herbert in potential trades, general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters.

Hortiz also quickly slammed the door on the inquiries, saying it was "never an option."

"At the combine I had some people ask me would we consider it, and they were quickly shot down," Hortiz said Thursday at a news conference.

Hortiz's comments came shortly after ESPN reported that the Chargers received trade inquiries from the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots regarding the 26-year-old.

The Chargers signed Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension in July.

Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, totaled 4,336 yards, 31 scores and 10 interceptions in 2020, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He logged 5,014 yards, 38 scores and 15 interceptions a year later, earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Herbert completed a career-high 68.2% of his throws, but experienced a decline in production elsewhere in 2022, logging 4,739 yards, 25 scores and 10 interceptions over 17 starts.

He completed a career-low 65.1% of his throws for 3,134 yards, 20 scores and seven interceptions in 13 games last season. He missed the final four games of the campaign because of a broken finger.

Herbert was sacked a career-high 38 times in 2022. The Chargers used the No. 5 overall pick to select offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit, just three years after they picked offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the No. 13 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Slater, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, was rated as the No. 5 pass-blocking tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hortiz and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh did not specify specific positions for their offensive linemen in 2024, but Alt, who started his collegiate career at Notre Dame at right tackle, is expected to return to that side this season.

Left guard Zion Johnson, the No. 17 overall pick in 2022, Corey Linsley, Jamaree Salyer and Trey Pipkins III are among the other offensive linemen on the Chargers roster.

Including Johnson's selection, the Chargers have now used first-round picks on offensive linemen in three of the last four NFL Drafts.

Herbert could likely benefit from an improved running game and balanced overall attack in 2024. The Chargers owned one of the worst rushing units in the NFL over the last several seasons.

The departures of offensive playmakers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler could dampen the aerial assault, but Harbaugh's history of a commitment to the run -- paired with the experience of offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a running-game guru, and an improved offensive line should help the Chargers find balance and put less pressure on Herbert.

The Vikings and Patriots, who reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Herbert, opted to use first-round picks on quarterbacks in Thursday's first round.

The Patriots made former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye the No. 3 overall selection. The Vikings later completed a trade with the New York Jets, acquiring the No. 10 overall pick and using it to select former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters he "didn't know where" reports about the team's interest in Herbert came from, but did not deny that he inquired about his availability.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo and director of scouting/de-facto general manager Eliot Wolf were not asked about the reported inquiries at their post-first-round news conference.

A record-tying total of six quarterbacks were taken in the first round.

The Chargers also own the fifth pick of the second round, or No. 37 overall selection. They own another pick in the third round, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The second round of the 2024 NFL Draft will start at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Detroit. Rounds four through seven will be held Saturday. Draft coverage will air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.