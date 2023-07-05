Multiple NFL figures attend Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's exclusive July 4 party

Ever year, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosts an exclusive July 4 party at his $50 million house in the Hamptons. This year, the party comes as he's trying to grow the company into a major sports book operation — and as unprecedented attention is being paid to the NFL's gambling policy.

Present at the event, based on the video Rubin posted on his Twitter page , were (to name a few) Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Raiders receiver Davante Adams posted a photo of himself and Burrow on Instagram. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was there.

Given Rubin's sports-betting aspirations, and in light of the rash of suspensions imposed recently by the league on players for violating the gambling policy, there's at least a question to be asked about whether and to what extent accepting extravagant hospitality from the CEO of a sports book company crosses the line.

Section 5 of the NFL's gambling policy seems to apply generally to situations like this. "NFL Personnel may not accept a complimentary room, service, or other gift from a Gambling Entity if its value exceeds Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($250)," the policy states. "Any items accepted (other than de minimis food & beverages generally offered to all patrons) must be appropriately documented and verifiable upon request. Soliciting gifts of any value is never permissible."

Nothing about that party appeared to be de minimis. It was big, it was exclusive, and it was lavish. And it was paid for by the CEO of a sports book company.

One argument could be that it wasn't a Fanatics event, that it was Rubin's private affair. That could be a distinction without a difference. Fanatics is Rubin, and Rubin is Fanatics. Also, if Fanatics footed the bill (and I'd be surprised if it didn't), that argument collapses.

These are important distinctions that players will need to keep in mind, if they even know where the line resides. At what point does accepting an invitation from the CEO of a sports book become a violation of the gambling policy? And how thoroughly and completely is the league explaining to players and other NFL personnel what they can and can't accept?

With so much about the gambling policy unclear and untested, it's important for everyone to know where the potential traps are lurking. Just ask the guys who have been suspended for legally and properly betting on other sports in the wrong place.