Multiple NASCAR drivers fire helmet designer over social media posts

Seven-time Cup champion, Jimmie Johnson, defending Cup champion Kyle Busch, Cup champion Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney have all cut ties with Beam Designs because of social media posts from the longtime helmet designer.

Some of the postings from the company’s Twitter and Facebook account criticized NASCAR’s decision to ban the display of the Confederate flag at races and were critical of the sport’s actions against social injustice.

Due to recent posts on social media I have decided to end my relationship with Beam Designs. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 11, 2020





Nah homie, as person I’ve done business with in the past and ALWAYS respected the work you’ve done for ones in the industry. You made it clear of where you stand in today’s matter. All respect lost for ya dawg. #garbage https://t.co/x9hqscckOS pic.twitter.com/DgYjWtrsTo — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 11, 2020





In light of some inappropriate tweets, I will no longer use the services of Beam Designs. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 11, 2020





I’m proud of the recent decisions our sport has made and it’s important for me to be associated with like minded people. For that reason due to some recent tweets from Beam Designs I will no longer be utilizing their services. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 11, 2020





NBC Sports reached out to Beam Designs and owner Jason Beam at company headquarters in Las Vegas, but both the company’s website and its phone have been shut down/disconnected. Messages were left on the company’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, but NBC Sports has not received any response from the company.

However, the company did tweet this about this NASCAR Talk story on NBCSports.com:

You guys finally gave me some press, Thank You 👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/AIrk6sh7Il — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020





Among some of Beam Designs’ recent posts and other replies included:

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/saN3JgoE09 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 11, 2020





Beam Designs responded to both Johnson’s and Blaney’s tweets that they were cutting ties with the following replies:

Been a great run, much respect to you Jimmie, you’re an icon and legend that has etched an amazing career for the history books !!! 👊🏼👊🏼🏁 https://t.co/fCLMuXYxmB — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020





It was a great run buddy, you’re a class act and I respect your decision. Cheers to many years of success coming your way. @Blaney https://t.co/qgPKsDF1hR — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020





Beam Designs initially decried NASCAR’s decision on Wednesday to ban the display of the Confederate flag at NASCAR properties.

Your true feelings have already been shared. pic.twitter.com/ATyVTgkpch — J.P. (@jpracing11) June 11, 2020





But later the company issued an apology, which drew Wallace’s ire.

Still, the company stated on its Twitter account overnight the following:

BREAKING: I lost 13 followers yesterday for not wanting to erase history, the plus side I gained 36 new followers 🤔 I was never good at math.. @jeff_gluck @kimmiecoon @katienolan — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020





Among Beam Designs’ most noted helmet designs is one that honored Johnson for tying the record for most NASCAR championships with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.





A Joe Gibbs Racing team spokesman confirmed to NBC Sports that Busch is no longer affiliated with Beam Designs. Here’s one of the helmets the company did recently for Busch.





