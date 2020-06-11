Multiple NASCAR drivers fire helmet designer over social media posts

Jerry Bonkowski
NBC Sports

Seven-time Cup champion, Jimmie Johnson, defending Cup champion Kyle Busch, Cup champion Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney have all cut ties with Beam Designs because of social media posts from the longtime helmet designer.

Some of the postings from the company’s Twitter and Facebook account criticized NASCAR’s decision to ban the display of the Confederate flag at races and were critical of the sport’s actions against social injustice.





NBC Sports reached out to Beam Designs and owner Jason Beam at company headquarters in Las Vegas, but both the company’s website and its phone have been shut down/disconnected. Messages were left on the company’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, but NBC Sports has not received any response from the company.

However, the company did tweet this about this NASCAR Talk story on NBCSports.com:


Among some of Beam Designs’ recent posts and other replies included:


Beam Designs responded to both Johnson’s and Blaney’s tweets that they were cutting ties with the following replies:



 

Beam Designs initially decried NASCAR’s decision on Wednesday to ban the display of the Confederate flag at NASCAR properties.


 

But later the company issued an apology, which drew Wallace’s ire.

Still, the company stated on its Twitter account overnight the following:


 

Among Beam Designs’ most noted helmet designs is one that honored Johnson for tying the record for most NASCAR championships with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.


A Joe Gibbs Racing team spokesman confirmed to NBC Sports that Busch is no longer affiliated with Beam Designs. Here’s one of the helmets the company did recently for Busch.


