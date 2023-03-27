Multiple new mock drafts have the Saints trading up for pass-rushing defensive ends

A new trend is starting to emerge in the latest series of New Orleans Saints mock drafts. The 2023 NFL draft is within sight, and it makes sense that some things will begin to crystalize as teams finalize their plans — and information is more readily available than ever with coaches, scouts, and personnel executives traveling the country on the pro day circuit. Free agency is beginning to wind down, which helps identify remaining team needs.

Multiple projections have the Saints trading up in the first round targeting pass rushers. New Orleans lost its former first-round defensive end Marcus Davenport (ironically acquired in a similar first-round trade back in 2018) to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, and though they added help at defensive tackle in Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders neither player adequately replaces what was lost in David Onyemata, who went to the division-rival Atlanta Falcons.

Maybe the writers putting these mock drafts together are simply connecting dots between an aggressive team that needs pass-rush help and a rookie class with some big names who might be just out of reach. Maybe rumors are going around suggesting a trade is in the works. It’s too soon to say right now, but here’s a quick look at each of these projections:

Pro Football Focus

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PFF analysts Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo have the Saints trading with the Minnesota Vikings in a move up from No. 29 to 23, costing New Orleans only a fourth-round pick at No. 115. The trade brought them Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy, a consensus top-15 prospect who didn’t quite meet high expectations in college. He brings ideal NFL size at 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds with 33 3/4-inch long arms, but he’s going to hold his own pro day in April and go through athletic testing. He also offers real playmaking ability with 36 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, and 6 forced fumbles in 35 games played. Murphy has also scheduled a visit with the Saints at their headquarters in Metairie, one just 30 prospects they’re allowed to host this offseason..

The Athletic

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic’s New Orleans-based Larry Holder also has the Saints trading up to the No. 23 pick, but it costs them a bit more — sending out their third-round choice at No. 71 instead of a fourth rounder. That move brought Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who is one of the most athletic players in the draft class on a pound-for-pound basis (at 6-foot-5, 272 with 34-inch arms). Van Ness timed the 40-yard dash in just 4.58 seconds and hit impressive marks in agility drills. He produced 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks during 26 games for Iowa over the last two years.

Notes and takeaways

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Saints are very aggressive in the trading market on draft day, having made a move up at some point in the top three rounds during each of the last seven years. And defensive end is clearly their top remaining need, though there are other positions worth addressing through the draft (like defensive tackle, safety, offensive guard, and the skills positions at wide receiver, tight end, and running back).

But this all goes sideways if the Saints make more big moves in free agency. If they can sign one of the notable free agent pass rushers like Leonard Floyd, Yannick Ngakoue, or Frank Clark, defensive end doesn’t remain a first-round consideration. Each of those players are seeking top dollar too, though, so we’ll have to wait and see how New Orleans’ offseason plans continue to take shape. But the way things stand right now, it shouldn’t shock anyone if the Saints are looking to move up in the draft and get a top-tier pass rusher. Hopefully it works out better than last time with Davenport.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire