Multiple mock drafts have Broncos drafting quarterback Bo Nix

Curt Popejoy’s mock last month had the Denver Broncos selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick.

Following the departure of Russell Wilson last month, Denver and head coach Sean Payton could look into this year’s draft to find their ideal QB. Popejoy believes Nix could be the one.

“[T]he Broncos cannot afford to pass on a quarterback. This could be a spot for them to trade back but still hope to land Bo Nix,” Popejoy wrote on Draft Wire.

More recently, ESPN’s Field Yates also released a two-round mock with Denver landing on Nix at No. 12.

“Nix’s accuracy and processing speed would appeal to coach Sean Payton, as he finished his college career by completing 77.4% of his passes in 2023 — an FBS single-season record,” Yates wrote on ESPN.com. “His tape was impressive to watch.”

The NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25th through the 27th. If Nix is the Broncos’ pick, then he may be the quarterback needed to run Payton’s offense and propel the team back to playoff contention.

