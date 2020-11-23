Multiple members of Ravens test positive for COVID-19

The Ravens are supposed to have a quick turnaround this week, but now that’s in serious question. The team announced on Monday that “multiple members” of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 one day after their 30-24 loss to the Titans in overtime. The Ravens are slated to have a Thanksgiving Day showdown on Thursday against the Steelers. At this time, that game appears to still be in the cards. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the AFC North meeting is still currently on. It is yet to be determined which members of the Ravens have tested positive for COVID-19.