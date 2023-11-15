Multiple Lowndes athletes sign with colleges

Nov. 14—VALDOSTA — Nov. 8th was national signing day for all Division 1 and Division II sports outside of football and basketball, with the signing period to proceed until Aug. 1 of the next year. Many Lowndes High School athletes were eager to sign with their future school, with six signing in the first week.

Mia Strassburg, a highly respected Lowndes varsity soccer team member, signed to join Valdosta State. Vikettes head coach Jake Chitty summed up Strassburg's potential: "She wants to play; that's the bottom line, she will do fantastic at Valdosta State."

"Mia has always been an inspirational person on and off the field." Maddie Yarborough, Strassburg's friend and longtime teammate, emphasized. "Any team would be incredibly lucky to have her."

In the afternoon, three baseball players shared the stage to sign with their schools. Carson Page, son of head coach Ryan Page, signed with the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Carson attributed his success and the opportunity to play at the next level to his father's support. "Gotta thank my dad especially; He's been coaching me since I picked up a baseball."

Asked about his son's accomplishments, Coach Page said, "You know how hard your kid's worked, and just to see it come to fruition makes it a pretty special day for the Page family."

Tate Sirmans signed with the University of Mississippi, and Noah Thigpen signed with Troy State University in Alabama.

Coach Page predicts that Sirmans and Thigpen will contribute significantly at the next level. Page described Sirmans: "He's got freakish athleticism, and he'll probably compete early for some playing time." Similarly, Coach Page emphasized Thigpen's potential: "He's still got a lot in the tank. I think Troy got a real steal out of him."

On Friday, Nov. 10th, two celebrated Viking softball players, Camden Anders and Channing Smith, signed with Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta and Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia, respectively.

Asked about Channing Smith's potential, head coach Stewart Thomas said, "There's no doubt her hard work and versatility will lead to success." While discussing Camden Anders, Stewart said, "We've been as successful as we've been these last few seasons in large part due to Camden."

Camden addressed the assembled fans to wrap up her signing by saying, "Thank you all for being a part of my incredible journey. I'm excited to see what the future holds for me and Channing."