Multiple Louisiana softball players enter transfer portal

(KLFY)– Louisiana softball was already in for a major change with Gerry Glasco leaving the program for Texas Tech. Now the Cajuns softball program will have to retool their roster ahead of next season. Following the news of Coach Glasco heading to Lubbock, five Cajun Softball players have entered the transfer portal.

That list of players includes:

Catcher Victoria Valdez,

Pitcher Chloe Riassetto

Infielder Lauren Allred

SBC Newcomer of the Year Brooke Ellestad

SBC Player of the Year Mihyia Davis

They all released personal statements on social media regarding their decisions to enter the portal. The players showed gratitude to Cajun Nation for the support that has been shown throughout their tenure at UL. The group of Cajuns were highly valuable players in the program and made an impact in the Sun Belt. Valdez was named to the Sun Belt Championship All-Tournament Team in 2024. Riassetto received 2nd Team All-Sun Belt honors, while Ellestad and Davis received 1st Team honors.

Allred, Valdez, Davis, and Riassetto are all Texas natives. This is leading some to speculate that they will follow Coach Glasco to Texas Tech. Although it was a rough week for the program, a group of Louisiana Softball players posted a message to Cajun Nation on social media. The message noted that they are excited to see what the future of the program will look like. That group includes Cecillia Vasquez, Kayla Falterman, Maddie Hayden, Laney Credeur and Gabbie Stutes. More players are expected to update Cajun Nation on their status in the coming days.

