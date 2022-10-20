Multiple Longhorns receive midseason All-American honors

We have reached the midway point of the 2022 college football season. The Texas Longhorns are 5-2 after an eventful first half of the year.

Texas is right in the thick of the Big 12 championship race as we approach the end of Oct. The Horns have turned the tide since the early setback against Texas Tech. Texas is on a three-game winning streak, highlighted by a 49-0 victory over Oklahoma.

Multiple Longhorns have received midseason All-American honors. On3 Sports put together a list of Texas players named All-Americans by different outlets.

Running back Bijan Robinson is living up to his high expectations this season. The junior has racked up over 1,000 total yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. He leads the Big 12 in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Freshman offensive tackle Kelvin Banks looks like an exceptional talent. He has locked down the left side of the offensive line since stepping foot on campus in the Summer. Senior Christian Jones is having a great season opposite Banks at right tackle.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers missed three games due to an injury suffered against Alabama but has been sensational when healthy. He led the Longhorns to the big win over Oklahoma in Dallas.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is a nightmare for opposing defenses. He can make plays like a wide receiver, along with excellent blocking in the run game.

Jaylan Ford has been the most improved player on Texas’ team. The linebacker leads the Big 12 in tackles and turnovers forced. Ford is a big reason Texas’ defense has turned it around.

RB Bijan Robinson

First-team running back (Pro Football Focus)

Second-team running back (The Athletic)

Third-team FLEX (College Football Network)

LT Kelvin Banks

Freshman (The Athletic)

First-team freshman (College Football News)

Freshman (On3)

QB Quinn Ewers

Second-team freshman (College Football News)

RT Christian Jones

Second-team offense (Pro Football Network)

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Honorable mention FLEX (Pro Football Network)

LB Jaylan Ford

Honorable mention LB (Pro Football Network)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire