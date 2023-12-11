'Devastating': At least 6 dead, 36 injured when tornadoes tear through Tennessee

Six people died and at least 36 others were injured Saturday after severe tornadoes touched down in parts of Tennessee, officials said.

Three people died and 23 were injured following a tornado in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said that it was two adults and one child who died.

Another three people were dead after severe weather in Nashville, the city's emergency office said. Thirteen people were injured following a church building collapse, the office said, adding that they're currently listed in stable condition.

The National Weather Service in Nashville completed its damage survey of Saturday's tornadoes in northern Tennessee.

The tornado in Clarksville, Tennessee, has been rated an EF-3 with peak winds of 150 mph.

The tornado in the Madison, Hendersonville and Gallatin areas, which are the northern suburbs of Nashville, have been given a preliminary EF-2 rating with winds of 125 mph.

The Enhanced Fujita scale goes from zero to five, and rates tornadoes based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

"This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end," Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said in a statement.

City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts offered his sympathies over the tragedy.

"This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones. The City stands ready to help them in their time of grief," Pitts said in a statement.

Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee Saturday afternoon, as the twister threat in the region continues into the evening.

"Extensive" damage has been reported in the city of Clarksville, located about 48 miles northwest of Nashville, after a tornado hit Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police urged people to stay off the roads as crews responded to multiple locations in the north Clarksville area.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday that there was "damage to several homes" in Clarksville after a tornado touched down in the area of Hand Estates, but that they "do not have any confirmed casualties or missing persons" at this time.

"This is a day that nobody wanted or expected," Pitts said in a video message. "We know there's extensive damage throughout the community."

In the rural town of Dresden, multiple homes, power lines and trees were impacted by a tornado, according to the town's fire department.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado emergency alert Saturday afternoon for several Nashville suburbs, including Hendersonville and Gallatin, due to a confirmed, damaging tornado.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing a few tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail are possible through Saturday evening from Louisiana to Kentucky.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

