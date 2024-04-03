Multiple K-State alums to attend Chiefs local pro day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A pipeline could slowly be growing on the football field from Manhattan, Kansas to Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host at least four K-State prospects who are eyeing professional opportunities.

K-State offensive linemen Hayden Gillum, KT Leveston, Christian Duffie and Cooper Beebe will all be in attendance for the Chiefs’ local pro day on April 9, sources tell 27 News.

The group of experienced linemen, combining for nearly 200 games played for Kansas State, will hope to impress enough to earn an opportunity at the next level.

If the Chiefs opt to pick any of them up, via the draft or free agent signing, it will add to a room with Wildcats already in it. Rookies Ekow Boye-Doe and Felix Anudike-Uzomah both became Super Bowl champions with KC in February.

