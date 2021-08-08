Multiple injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Tampa Waffle House

TAMPA — Five people were transported to Tampa hospitals, including a child, after a pickup truck ran into a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a Waffle House located at 3009 W Columbus Dr. First responders found a pickup truck had crashed into the restaurant, coming to a stop inside the Waffle House.

One adult and one child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three other adults were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The names and ages of the victims were not released.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.