Multiple injuries reported in state Route 4 crash in Huber Heights

Aug. 9—Multiple medics responded to a two-vehicle crash in Huber Heights Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 1:12 p.m. at state Route 4 south and state Route 235, according to a 911 dispatcher.

Initial reports indicated that two juveniles were transported to Dayton Children's Hospital and four people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Additional information about their injuries were not available.

We're working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.