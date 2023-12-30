Multiple Georgia starters not dressed out for Orange Bowl

No. 6 Georgia is leading Florida State 14-0 early in the second quarter of the Orange Bowl.

While the Bulldogs didn’t have any official opt outs ahead of the game, multiple key players aren’t in uniform.

The list includes tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver RaRa Thomas, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr., defensive tackle Christen Miller and cornerback Julian Humphrey.

Each Bulldog mentioned is nursing some sort of injury that they suffered during the regular season. For Bowers and Mims, this is likely their last chance to play in a Georgia uniform with the 2024 NFL draft looming.

The good news for Dawg fans is the return of wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Despite being draft eligible and dealing with an ankle injury, McConkey is active today and even recorded a 22-yard catch that went for a first down in Georgia’s second touchdown drive.

You can watch the game live on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire