Multiple former Ravens assistant coaches could follow Don Martindale to Giants

A few weeks ago, the Baltimore Ravens hired former University of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for the same position. The move came on the heels of Baltimore parting ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in a move that surprised many.

Martindale is a very talented coach and has an incredible football mind, it wasn’t expected that he’d stay on the market long. That was indeed the case as the New York Giants hired him to be their defensive coordinator. After the news broke, it was reported that multiple former Ravens assistant coaches could follow Martindale to the Big Apple in former inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan and former outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins.

Giants' defensive staff under new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale expected to include Rob Ryan and Bryan Cox, per league sources. Drew Wilkins, former Ravens outside linebackers coach, is also under consideration for Giants' staff — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 8, 2022

Ryan spent one year with Baltimore, working with players such as Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison to help improve their games as best as he could. Wilkins is regarded as up and coming, and spent 12 years with the Baltimore organization, including two as the outside linebackers coach. Both are considered close to Martindale, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see both follow the Ravens’ former defensive play caller to New York.