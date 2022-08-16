Multiple fights break out at Panthers, Patriots joint practice

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
The Carolina Panthers got quite combative last summer in their contentious joint practices against both the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens. It seemed almost with every outing came at least a scuffle, scrap or skirmish.

Well, this year may be no different for these pugnacious Panthers.

One heck of a brawl broke out in the first of two practice meetings this week between Carolina and the New England Patriots. The big brouhaha resulted in the ejection of three players—Panthers safety Kenny Robinson and Patriots wide receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Borune.

Ethan Hurwtiz of Patriots Country caught a bit of the action.

Multiple accounts from various reporters depicted a scene in which players were squaring up, throwing punches and falling to the ground. It has also been noted that the Panthers have been more “juiced up” than their counterparts this morning.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, Round No. 2 commenced shortly thereafter. That dustup resulted in two more ejections—one of Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and the other of Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz.

Ding ding.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories