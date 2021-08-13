Multiple fights break out at Colts, Panthers joint practice

Things got a bit chippy between the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers during the second of two joint practices at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield as multiple fights broke out on Friday.

When the two teams came together for 11-on-11 about an hour into Friday’s practice, the physicality was through the roof. Through the first three plays while the Colts were on offense, two separate fights broke out.

2 scrums in 3 plays. Physical start to practice — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 13, 2021

This is getting out of hand. Another fight has broken out between the Colts offense and the panthers defense — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) August 13, 2021

Michael Pittman is out here head hunting these DBs in the running game, who did not appreciate it. Lol — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 13, 2021

Fight! Big scrum after a Jordan Wilkins run. Ended with a huge pile of bodies and a fair number of punches thrown. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 13, 2021

Head coaches Frank Reich and Matt Rhule tried to get out in front of this on Thursday, having the captains meet before the first joint practice got underway. Things were a bit chippy even during that practice, but no fights broke out like on Friday.

Given the Colts’ current injury status on both sides of the ball, it’s probably best for them to keep away from serious fights. Still, it’s hard to tell the players not to compete and be physical, which often leads to an escalation of sorts.

Reich is surely to address the fights following Friday’s practice, and it will be interesting to see if any of it spills into the preseason opener on Sunday.

