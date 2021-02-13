Multiple execs believe Mets 'have a major move or two left in them' this offseason: report

Sandy Alderson and Steve Cohen treated art with faded background

The Mets have already been very active this postseason, acquiring star shortstop Francisco Lindor along with key names like James McCann, Carlos Carrasco, and Trevor May, among others.

But it sounds like people around the league expect the Mets to make at least one more big splash before Opening Day.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, multiple execs around the league “still believe the Mets have a major move or two left in them before Opening Day.”

“I still think the Mets are going to try and do something big,” an NL exec told Feinsand. “They really want to make a splash and spend some money. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them go off the rails and trade for a big name.”

That executive brought up the Mets doing “something out of the blue,” such as trading for Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo, while Feinsand also brought up the Mets’ connection to Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

Feinsand also writes that center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. “remains on the Mets’ radar,” but that move would seem more plausible of the universal DH is implemented, which currently seems unlikely.

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reported on Thursday that the Mets and Cubs have resumed talking about a potential Bryant deal after talks initially fizzled out in early January. Per Martino, the Mets like the years of team control remaining on J.D. Davis, but they’ve never considered Davis completely untouchable in the right situation, and the Cubs have previously expressed interest in trading for him.

Martino has also reported this week that the Mets are looking to find takers for Dellin Betances and Jeurys Familia. The Mets could attach a prospect to one or both of those pitchers, Martino writes, in order to get another team to pay most or all of their salary, and then reinvest the money in bullpen or rotation help.

Of late, the Mets have made smaller additions to add depth at both the big-league and minor-league level, adding names like Jonathan Villar, Albert Almora, Jr. and outfield prospect Khalil Lee.

It’s already been a whirlwind of an offseason for New York, and it sounds like more could be in store before the team takes the field for the 2021 regular season.