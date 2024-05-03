Multiple downtown streets to close for LaGrange Cycling Classic

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of LaGrange announced through a press release on Friday afternoon that several streets downtown will be closed for the LaGrange Cycling Classic on Saturday.

The cycling event is open to the public and will operate on a closed-loop, multi-lap circuit on the streets. Starting at 7 p.m. on May 4, the following roads will be closed to traffic:

Broome Street from Bull Street to Main Street

Main Street from Byron Hurst Street/East Depot Street to South Lafayette Square (Vernon Street)

Bull Street from South Lafayette Square (Vernon) to Byron Hurst Street

Byron Hurst Street from Bull Street to Main Street

Two out of four lanes on Vernon Street will be closed for the race. The city says local businesses and downtown sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and spectators. Once the race is finished, the streets mentioned above will reopen to traffic and parking around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

