Multiple Crowder Softball Players Ready to Continue Their Careers at Next Level

NEOSHO, MO — One thing, the Crowder Softball program does well is they off their players to the next level, and four of their players from this year’s squad will continue their softball careers at the next level.

(OF) Mazzi Jones — Committed to University of Central Arkansas

Courtesy: Mazzi Jones

Crowder Outfielder Mazzi Jones announced she will be heading to Division I to join the University of Central Arkansas.

Jones was a huge contributor for the 44-21 Crowder Roughriders.

She played in 65 games hitting with .370 batting average and knocked four home-runs while driving in 47 RBI’s.

She also scored 60 runs and stole 29 bases. Jones also reeled in a .436 on-base percentage and a .550 slugging percentage.

Defensively, Jones had 95 putouts with a .945 fielding percentage.

(P) Jensyn Elder — Committed to Rogers State University

Courtesy: Jensyn Elder

Carthage alum Jensyn Elder is committed to Division II powerhouse Rogers State.

Elder had a massive season in the circle for Crowder. She appeared in 37 games and posted an overall record of 25-8.

She threw 20 complete games and pitched 6 shutouts including a perfect game against Northern Oklahoma College back in February.

In 195 innings pitched, Elder struck out 224 batters. She had an ERA of 2.41 and a WHIP of 1.04.

(INF) Bailey Ast — Committed to Northwest Missouri State

One Nevada Lady Tiger alum is also set to compete at the next level. Bailey Ast is committed to the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

The third baseman had a big season for Crowder at the plate and in the field.

She played in 64 games while hitting with a .397 batting average, racking up 30 RBI’s, scoring 57 runs and stealing 27 bases.

Ast was also named a NJCAA Division I Rawlings Softball Gold Glove recipient for Third Base after she had a .973 fielding percentage with 78 putouts and 65 assists.

(OF) Debra Winrod — Committed to Mission University

Sophomore Outfielder Debra Winrod announced she will be committing to Mission University to play for their softball program. Mission University is part of the NAIA.

Winrod played in 22 games for Crowder where she had a .231 batting average with two RBI’s and 11 runs scored and 7 stolen bases.

