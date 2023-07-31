Multiple Connecticut Sun players make team history in loss to Minnesota Lynx

On Sunday, the Connecticut Sun lost to the Minnesota Lynx, 87-83, but two players recorded some impressive records in the process. DeWanna Bonner became the first player in franchise history to have back-to-back 30-point games.

Bonner scored 31 points and had five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block. She also moved to 13th all-time in Sun history in rebounds, passing Jasmine Thomas (667).

Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas recorded her fourth triple-double of the season and sixth in her career with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Sun guard Tiffany Hayes also grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in the loss.

DeWanna Bonner becomes the first player in Sun franchise history to have back-to-back 30-point games 🌞 pic.twitter.com/R4oPsJjwdY — espnW (@espnW) July 30, 2023

The Lynx shot 57.4% from the floor, which is the highest field goal percentage the Sun have allowed this season. The Sun are looking to bounce back at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET when they take on the Lynx in the second of a two-game homestand.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire