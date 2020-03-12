Multiple conferences cancel college basketball tournaments

The sports world is shutting down over coronavirus.

The latest development came late Thursday morning, when the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, Conference-USA, Atlantic Ten and AAC all announced that they had canceled their conference basketball tournaments.

Those cancelations come one week before March Madness is set to begin in earnest, with 16 NCAA Tournament games set to take place on Thursday, March 19. Although it was just yesterday that the NCAA was praised for being proactive by announcing that fans would not attend NCAA Tournament games, there is now growing concern that the entire Tournament will need to be called off. In the current environment, it’s hard to imagine 68 college basketball teams flying all across the country, which is what is required for the NCAA Tournament to take place.

Pressure will continue to mount on the NFL, which still has not said it will change anything about this month’s league meeting or next month’s NFL draft.

