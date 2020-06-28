Multiple cars to start from rear in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono

Multiple cars in the NASCAR Cup Series will drop to the rear before the start of Sunday’s Pocono 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Because Sunday’s race is the second in a weekend doubleheader, teams are supposed to use the same car from the first race. Five teams, though, have been approved to go to a backup car and therefore will have to fall back before the green flag: the No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet of Quinn Houff (supposed to start 40th), the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Tyler Reddick (supposed to start 30th), the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Erik Jones (supposed to start 38th), the No. 22 Team Penske Ford of Joey Logano (supposed to start 36th) and the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Alex Bowman (supposed to start 27th).

Also, four other drivers will lose their starting spot for different reasons. Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and B.J. McLeod’s No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet had their transmissions changed. Elliott and McLeod were set to fire off 25th and 39th, respectively. Then, William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Ryan Preece’s No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet had their engines changed. Byron was going to start seventh, while Preece originally had the pole position.

Sunday’s lineup was based on the finishing results from Saturday, which included an inversion of the top 20 finishers.

