Multiple cars fail pre-race inspection at Pocono Raceway

The Nos. 3, 24 and 48 Chevrolets of Austin Dillon, William Byron and Jimmie Johnson failed pre-race technical inspection ahead of Sunday’s Gander RV 400 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Pocono Raceway.

The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing entry failed when NASCAR Officials found the right-rear of the car to be too low. Dillon’s qualifying time was disallowed, meaning he will have to forfeit his fifth-place starting spot and move to the rear of the field before the green flag.

Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports entry also failed in the OSS inspection station. The seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion’s sixth-place qualifying time has been disallowed. Meanwhile, Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports car will lose its original eighth-place starting spot.

Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford passed pre-race inspection and he will start on the pole and lead the field to the green.

This story will be updated.