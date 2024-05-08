Multiple Buffs earn All-District honors

May 8—The awards are rolling in for the Buffs.

McAlester baseball earned many postseason awards as multiple players earned Class 5A-4 All-District honors.

Senior Ganon Mullins earned a spot for his efforts on the mound to be named an all-district pitcher. Junior Spencer Stinchcomb earned the top nod at second base, and senior Caden Lesnau was awarded in the utility spot.

Five more Buffs earned all-district honorable mention honors, with seniors Jaxon Lauerman, Brayden Phillips, Ethan Watkins, and Ayden Shumway being joined by junior Gunner Hodgell in earning the award.

McAlester finished its 2024 spring season with a record of 21-17 and a regional tournament finals appearance.

Here is the complete Class 5A-4 All District Baseball Team list, including superlatives:

Champion: Tahlequah Tigers

Coach of the year: Cody Pair, Tahlequah

Player of the Year: Chance Pair, Tahlequah

Co-Pitcher of the Year: Braxton Jones, Sapulpa and Brayden Northington, Tahlequah

Pitchers: Conor Taylor, Coweta, Ganon Mullins, McAlester, Jensen Penn, Sapupla, and Levi Kelly, Tahlequah

Catchers: Liam Bellmard, Edison, Hunter DeHues, Coweta, Jack Blevins, Sapulpa, and Eli McClure, Durant

First Base: Malachi Wilson, Sapulpa, and Rylan Eagle, Tahlequah

Second Base: Spencer Stinchcomb, McAlester, and George Gouldsby, Del City

Third Base: Cole Robbins, Durant, Connor Barnett, Coweta, and Spencer Dailey, Edison

Shortstop: Cutter Girdner, Tahlequah, Kason Ashton, Sapulpa, and Blake Barker, Del City

Outfield: Beckett Robinson, Tahlequah, Synjin Sampson, Tahlequah, Jackson Plyler, Coweta, Brett Lankie, Edison, Brysen Donnell, Sapulpa, and Aiden Diviney, Durant

Designated Hitter: Kale Standifer, Del City, Micco Jones, Sapulpa, and Noah Baker, Edison

Utility: Eli Fuller, Edison, Peter Shibley, Sapulpa, Roscoe Gay, Coweta, Caden Lesnau, McAlester, Eli Gibson, Tahlequah, and Landon Fisher, Coweta

HONORABLE MENTION

Tahlequah: Will Talburt, Tate Trammel, Henry Hanley, Jacob Morrison

Sapulpa: Gavin Valdez, Caiden Widdoes, Tyler Sparks, Garrett Mason, Jaxon Penn

Coweta: Sam Ritter, Dalton Warren, Trace Hall, Alex Crawford, Kaden Dollar, Jackson Fankhauser

McAlester: Jaxon Lauerman, Brayden Phillips, Ethan Watkins, Gunner Hodgell, Ayden Shumway

Durant: Kaden Neill, Lucas McClure

Edison: Conner Harrell, Boston Little, Matthew McDill

Del City: Jacob Bizzell, Austin De La Cruz

Memorial: Hayden Perry, Aiden Sanders