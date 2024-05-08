Multiple Buffs earn All-District honors
May 8—The awards are rolling in for the Buffs.
McAlester baseball earned many postseason awards as multiple players earned Class 5A-4 All-District honors.
Senior Ganon Mullins earned a spot for his efforts on the mound to be named an all-district pitcher. Junior Spencer Stinchcomb earned the top nod at second base, and senior Caden Lesnau was awarded in the utility spot.
Five more Buffs earned all-district honorable mention honors, with seniors Jaxon Lauerman, Brayden Phillips, Ethan Watkins, and Ayden Shumway being joined by junior Gunner Hodgell in earning the award.
McAlester finished its 2024 spring season with a record of 21-17 and a regional tournament finals appearance.
Here is the complete Class 5A-4 All District Baseball Team list, including superlatives:
Champion: Tahlequah Tigers
Coach of the year: Cody Pair, Tahlequah
Player of the Year: Chance Pair, Tahlequah
Co-Pitcher of the Year: Braxton Jones, Sapulpa and Brayden Northington, Tahlequah
Pitchers: Conor Taylor, Coweta, Ganon Mullins, McAlester, Jensen Penn, Sapupla, and Levi Kelly, Tahlequah
Catchers: Liam Bellmard, Edison, Hunter DeHues, Coweta, Jack Blevins, Sapulpa, and Eli McClure, Durant
First Base: Malachi Wilson, Sapulpa, and Rylan Eagle, Tahlequah
Second Base: Spencer Stinchcomb, McAlester, and George Gouldsby, Del City
Third Base: Cole Robbins, Durant, Connor Barnett, Coweta, and Spencer Dailey, Edison
Shortstop: Cutter Girdner, Tahlequah, Kason Ashton, Sapulpa, and Blake Barker, Del City
Outfield: Beckett Robinson, Tahlequah, Synjin Sampson, Tahlequah, Jackson Plyler, Coweta, Brett Lankie, Edison, Brysen Donnell, Sapulpa, and Aiden Diviney, Durant
Designated Hitter: Kale Standifer, Del City, Micco Jones, Sapulpa, and Noah Baker, Edison
Utility: Eli Fuller, Edison, Peter Shibley, Sapulpa, Roscoe Gay, Coweta, Caden Lesnau, McAlester, Eli Gibson, Tahlequah, and Landon Fisher, Coweta
HONORABLE MENTION
Tahlequah: Will Talburt, Tate Trammel, Henry Hanley, Jacob Morrison
Sapulpa: Gavin Valdez, Caiden Widdoes, Tyler Sparks, Garrett Mason, Jaxon Penn
Coweta: Sam Ritter, Dalton Warren, Trace Hall, Alex Crawford, Kaden Dollar, Jackson Fankhauser
McAlester: Jaxon Lauerman, Brayden Phillips, Ethan Watkins, Gunner Hodgell, Ayden Shumway
Durant: Kaden Neill, Lucas McClure
Edison: Conner Harrell, Boston Little, Matthew McDill
Del City: Jacob Bizzell, Austin De La Cruz
Memorial: Hayden Perry, Aiden Sanders