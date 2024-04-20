Multiple Arkansans competing in 2024 NBA playoffs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the NBA playoffs tip off this weekend, there are 6 Arkansans who will competing in hopes of winning a title.
On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves begin their series with the Phoenix Suns, and they will be led by point guard Mike Conley Jr. Though he graduated from Ohio State, he was born in Fayetteville and his father was a track and field star with the Razorbacks.
Also on Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers tip off their series with the Denver Nuggets and one of the players the Lakers will be depending on the most is guard Austin Reaves. Reaves, a native of Newark, won three state championships at Cedar Ridge High School and was signed as a free agent by the Lakers in 2021.
On Sunday when the New Orleans Pelicans take on the 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder, they will be facing a pair of former Razorbacks. Not only are the Thunder’s Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams both from Fort Smith, they also both went to Northside High School and the University of Arkansas before landing with OKC.
Another Razorback alumni playing in this year’s playoffs is Daniel Gafford, center for the Dallas Mavericks. Gafford, a native of El Dorado, will be competing alongside superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving against the Los Angeles Clippers in hopes of winning the franchise their first ring in 13 years.
Little Rock native Bobby Portis is the only Arkansan still in the playoffs to win a title and just one of 9 to ever reach the top of the NBA mountain. When his Bucks tip off against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, he’ll be doing so alongside stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
The NBA Finals are set to start on June 6.
