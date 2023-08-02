Multiple Alabama players named to Nagurski Trophy watch list

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy awards and recognizes the top defensive player in college football. With the preseason watch list revealed, three Alabama players were tabbed as standouts to watch for the 2023 season. Defensive backs Malachi Moore, Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Dallas Turner made the list.

The trophy was first introduced in the 1993 season. The first Crimson Tide player to win the award was Jonathan Allen in 2016. Will Anderson Jr. won it in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. With three total Nagurski Trophies, Alabama has more than any other program.

All three of these players are expected to serve as leaders on and off the field as the Crimson Tide seeks to return to the College Football Playoffs.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 offseason winds down.

More Football!

Former Alabama CB Patrick Surtain voted into the NFL's top 100 players

More Bama in NFL!

Coaches and Players rank the NFLs starting quarterback by tiers

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire