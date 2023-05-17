Multiple Alabama games tabbed as ‘must-see’ matchups in 2023 season

Alabama football’s 2023 schedule is loaded with rivalries and revenge games after the 2022 season saw the Crimson Tide lose two games on the road. Many are doubting Nick Saban’s ability to coach up this current roster to compete at a national championship level. However, to get to the postseason, the team must first focus on the regular season.

The 12 games on Alabama’s schedule have some very intriguing matchups. The Tide will play Tennessee at home after losing in the final seconds of last year’s road contest and the team will have to travel to College Station to face Texas A&M after 2022’s extremely close game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

However, there are two that rise above all other contests on their respective weeks.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire recently revealed his must-see matchups from every week in the 2023 college football season. Alabama appears twice on the list.

The first Crimson Tide game to make the list is the Week 2 contest against Texas. Last season, Alabama beat the Longhorns by one on the road.

“Texas is looking to avenge a loss against Alabama, where they were defeated by the Crimson Tide for the first time in the regular season,” writes Conn. “Quinn Ewers started that game on fire completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards. He was knocked out of the game on a hit by Dallas Turner. Staying healthy will be key this time around.”

Next up is the Week 10 meeting against LSU at home. The Tigers were one of Alabama’s two regular-season losses in 2022, and Brian Kelly will look to join Hugh Freeze as an SEC coach who defeated Saban in back-to-back seasons.

“After losses to Tennessee and LSU, Alabama is ready to deal out some revenge in 2023,” states Conn. “There will be a new quarterback in town and Kelly’s former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will be on the Alabama sideline. This game will be a massive war if last year’s contest was any indication.”

Nearly making the list are Alabama’s matchups with Tennessee in Week 8 and the trip to Kyle Field to take on the Aggies in Week 6.

If the Crimson Tide wants to return to the College Football Playoff, it’s likely that the team will have to have a perfect season, which means performing at the highest level in the high-pressure environments of playing in a must-see game.

