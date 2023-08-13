Multiple Alabama freshmen named among top newcomers in college football

Alabama football enters the 2023 college football season with plenty of new faces, inexperienced players and true freshmen. While for many programs this may be a cause for concern, it’s not for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Losing Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., and Jahmyr Gibbs surely stings, but the next-man-up mentality allows for the Tide to reload instead of having to rebuild.

The incoming 2023 recruiting class for Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to 247Sports, which is good for the program because it’s likely that a few will see some serious playing time.

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren recently ranked the top 50 college football newcomers, which includes transfer and true freshmen.

Two Alabama freshmen made the list.

At No. 32 is running back Justice Haynes.

“Haynes was the No. 2 running back in the class behind Richard Young, who also signed with Alabama. Haynes is a 5-foot-11, 200-pound back from Buford, Georgia, and has already caused a stir during the spring, showing versatility in the spring game — two touchdowns on the ground another receiving. Haynes has the talent, and although he still has some competition ahead of him in Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, he should be able to find reps this season.”

Freshman safety Caleb Downs also made the list at No. 26.

“Downs, a 6-foot, 190-pound recruit out of Georgia, was the No. 1 safety in the 2023 class. He’s a talented defensive back who has already garnered hype since enrolling at Alabama. The Crimson Tide lost safeties Brian Branch and Jordan Battle to the NFL, so there are open spots. Downs has every opportunity to see the field early this fall and, given his talent level, could become one of Alabama’s better players in the secondary.”

Both of these players will see the field in 2023, with Downs potentially serving as a starter in the secondary. While the entire season won’t rely on them, they are pieces to a much larger puzzle that could lead to the success of the Crimson Tide this season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 offseason winds down.

