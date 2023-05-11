Multiple 2024 predictions coming in for Michigan football targets

Michigan football continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports team rankings for the 2024 recruiting class by a slim margin. Seven points ahead of rival Ohio State, the Wolverines have 16 commitments and are looking to get more as they head into the fertile recruiting month of June.

While many top targets are still on the board, there has been a flurry of predictions via the 247Sports Crystal Ball indicating that the maize and blue will get three four-star targets and one three-star. Some of the names have been long-familiar, but there are a few who are more recently trending to end up in Ann Arbor.

Here is who has gotten some recent predictions to wear the winged helmet in the future.

4-star WR I'Marion Stewart

On Thursday morning, national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu put in a prediction for Chicago-based wide receiver I’Marion Stewart.

That brings Stewart’s predictions up to four, all for Michigan football. He’s rated the No. 315 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 26 athlete and seventh-best player in the state of Illinois.

3-star LB Cole Sullivan

Michigan football has been suddenly trending for Pittsburgh-based linebacker Cole Sullivan. He picked up two predictions to become a Wolverine on Wednesday, including from The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and Steve Lorenz.

He now has four predictions indicating he’ll play college football in Ann Arbor.

4-star LB Jeremiah Beasley

Sam Webb put in a prediction for Michigan football to land Beasley on Wednesday, adding to the increasing chorus. The Belleville (Mich.) prospect was considered a Michigan State lean until recently, but has gained four predictions to the Wolverines since the month of April. He now has four 247Sports Crystal Balls predicting Michigan compared to three indicating MSU.

4-star EDGE Dominic Nichols

Holding one prediction which came in on Wednesday from TMI’s Steve Lorenz, Ijamsville (Md.) Oakdale four-star edge rusher Dominic Nichols appears to be trending toward the maize and blue.

Rated the No. 423 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, Nichols appears to be choosing between the Wolverines and Penn State.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire